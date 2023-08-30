Art exchange brings ASEAN countries closer
The Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) in coordination with embassies of ASEAN countries in the capital city organised an international art exchange programme to celebrate the 56th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8) and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).
In his remarks, HAUFO President Nguyen Ngoc Ky stressed that regional cooperation, friendship and connectivity within the ASEAN framework remains a priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation of relations.
The Vietnamese Government and people will make all-out efforts to contribute to building a more cohesive and stronger ASEAN, and promoting cooperation and friendship between its member countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, he affirmed.
Art exchange brings ASEAN countries closer. (Photo: VNA)Present at the event, Denny Abdi, Ambassador of Indonesia – ASEAN Chair 2023, noted that ASEAN citizens are living in a harmonious environment, adding within a decade, foreign investment in the grouping increased by 50%, reflecting the stable political environment in the member countries.
He described raising public awareness of ASEAN cultural identities and promoting the intra-bloc solidarity in the context of cultural diversity as the key to building the ASEAN Community.
Songs and dances at the programme feature the beauty of land, people and culture of the ASEAN countries, contributing to strengthening the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and other members, as well as between Hanoi and foreign cities./.