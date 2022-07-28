Over 60 years of work, the family of artisan Giang Thi Nhan has four generations of pottery making. Nhan is always meticulous with each stage.

Nguyen Hong Quang, who graduated from the Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts, is the owner of a pottery-kiln in Lo Cang hamlet. He is well respected for his application of pottery in interior design and home décor.

Huong Canh village, located 45km from Hanoi, is famous for handmade pans, pots, teapots, jars and cups. Recently, Huong Canh has added new products to its traditional items.

Huong Canh pottery products are sold nationwide and exported to other countries.

Despite many difficulties, Quang and other the artisans are fighting the good fight and are still working hard to keep Huong Canh pottery alive./.

