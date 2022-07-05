Exploring Bat Trang pottery museum in Hanoi
The Bat Trang Pottery Museum is a new exhibition space for earthenware and porcelain in the ancient pottery village of the same name. (Photo: VNA)
The second floor of the museum, which resembles giant potter's wheels, is dedicated to permanent and thematic exhibitions on Bat Trang pottery in the past and present. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
“Anh sang giac ngo” (Light of Enlightenment) is an artwork that is a combination of traditional wood carving and a lighting installation. Light shining through each layer and wooden slit creates an effect of an ink wash painting. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Visitors can also experience being artisans, as they can wear the clothing and use the tools to create pottery products of their own. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Bat Trang pottery products are also showcased at the museum. (Photo: VNA)