Exploring Bat Trang pottery museum in Hanoi

The pottery museum in Bat Trang ancient pottery village forms part of the Centre for the Quintessence of the Vietnamese Craft Village and is about 15km from the heart of Hanoi. The museum houses myriad cultural and historical values from the village.
  • The Bat Trang Pottery Museum is a new exhibition space for earthenware and porcelain in the ancient pottery village of the same name. (Photo: VNA)

  • The second floor of the museum, which resembles giant potter's wheels, is dedicated to permanent and thematic exhibitions on Bat Trang pottery in the past and present. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)

  • “Anh sang giac ngo” (Light of Enlightenment) is an artwork that is a combination of traditional wood carving and a lighting installation. Light shining through each layer and wooden slit creates an effect of an ink wash painting. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)

  • Visitors can also experience being artisans, as they can wear the clothing and use the tools to create pottery products of their own. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)

  • Bat Trang pottery products are also showcased at the museum. (Photo: VNA)

