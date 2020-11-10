ASEAN 2020: 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting
In preparation for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, in Hanoi, the 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting was held under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.
The 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting is held in preparation for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings slated for November 12-15 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
