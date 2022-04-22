ASEAN adopts three conceptual documents on defence cooperation
Senior defence officials of ASEAN member states and ASEAN Plus Three countries have pledged to intensify military cooperation in preventing cross-border epidemics and promote mechanisms that support ASEAN female peacekeepers.
The pledge was made during the virtual meetings of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and the ADSOM-Plus WG on April 20 and 21, both under the chair of Lay Chenda – deputy head of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Politics and Foreign Affairs.
A press release from the Cambodian Defence Ministry on April 21 said the adopted documents include enhanced military cooperation among ASEAN members to prevent cross-border epidemics, promoting support mechanisms for female peacekeepers, and establishing cooperation among military educational institutions.
It added that two discussion papers initiated by Cambodia were also approved at the meetings. The first proposed the establishment of links between the Southeast Asia Maritime Law Enforcement Initiative and the ADSOM-Plus. The second reflected on understanding military history to promote sustainable peace.
The meeting also approved a draft joint declaration of the ASEAN Defence Ministers, it said./.
