Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam Le Minh Tri receives Procurator-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China Ying Yong. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 13th ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference with the theme of strengthening international cooperation in fighting high-tech and transnational crimes will take place in Hanoi on December 6.

The conference serves as an international forum for heads of procuracy and prosecutor's offices of ASEAN member countries and China to discuss measures to promote bilateral and multilateral friendship and cooperation.



It will also offer a venue for participants to share successes, good practices, difficulties and challenges in the fight against high-tech crimes in ASEAN member countries and China; and propose cooperative measures to better the effectiveness of the fight against transnational organised crimes in general and cross-border high-tech crimes in particular.



Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam Le Minh Tri separately received delegations attending the conference on December 4-5, during which he underlined the need to boost international cooperation, and close collaboration between law enforcement agencies of the countries in combating crimes, especially organised, transnational and high-tech crimes.



Alternately held by the procuracy and procurator’s offices of ASEAN member countries and China over nearly 20 years, the conference has become an important multilateral international legal cooperation forum in the region.



Previously, the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam hosted the 6th conference in November 2009, which discussed cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and fighting effectively transnational organised crimes./.



