Politics Vietnam co-chairs 28th ASEAN-RoK dialogue Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Head of the ASEAN Senior Official Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam Do Hung Viet and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, SOM Leader of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Byung-won co-chaired the 28th ASEAN-RoK Dialogue on April 4.

Culture - Sports Thai princess stages musical performance about Vietnam Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn delivered a 50-minute musical performance about Vietnam, called “Vietnam an long” (Vietnam at peace) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok on the occasion of the 107th founding anniversary of the university.

ASEAN Vietnam joins ASEAN meetings with financial, monetary partners Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Quang Dung attended meetings between ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), the US- ASEAN Business Council (US ABC), and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Laos on April 4.

ASEAN ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 held The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) and relevant stakeholders, held the ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh on April 2.