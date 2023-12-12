World Thailand’s consumer confidence reaches 45-month high Thailand's consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in November, hitting the highest level in 45 months, driven largely by the government's policies to reduce the cost of living and economic stimulus measures.

World ADB approves 200-million-USD loan for Philippine infrastructure projects The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on December 8 that it has approved a loan of 200 million USD to support the Philippines in delivering high-quality, inclusive, climate-resilient, and low-carbon public infrastructure.

ASEAN ASEAN culture, cuisine introduced in Venezuela The diplomatic corps of ASEAN member countries in Venezuela jointly held an ASEAN Day and an ASEAN food fair in Caracas on December 7, aiming to introduce the cultural identity and people of ASEAN to local friends.