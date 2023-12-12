ASEAN countries share experience in 5G technology development
The fourth ASEAN conference on 5G and a workshop on the digital platform to guide a digital government were held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 12 within the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023.
Quang Ninh (VNA) –
The annual conference, initiated by Vietnam, focused on the roadmap to launch 5G services in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), providing updates on technologies, and offering an opportunity for the countries to build up cooperative ties in this field.
The workshop saw the participation of representatives from management agencies and businesses, and experts, who compared notes on successes and challenges to the implementation of centralised digital platforms by governments.
The participants also looked into the optimisation of new technologies like AI and blockchain to improve the efficiency and transparency in digital administration.
The Vietnam International Digital Week 2023 opened in Quang Ninh on the same day. The four-day programme, the second of its kind, includes conferences, seminars and forums with the participation of representatives from management agencies, associations and businesses of ASEAN member countries and their dialogue partners.
They are expected to share experience in issues related to policy planning, development strategies, technology and human resources, propose solutions to major challenges, and discuss opportunities in the digital technology era for the ASEAN region and the world./.