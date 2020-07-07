ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Video Conference
The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) video conference took place on July 7. Vietnam’s Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich delivered a speech at the meeting.
-
Vietnam’s Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich delivers a speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
A view of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam’s Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich delivers a speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
Military attaches at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)