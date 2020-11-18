ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held online
Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) was held via video conferencing on November 18, chaired by Lieut. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Ministry of Defence’s Foreign Relations Department and head of ADSOM+ WG Vietnam.
The meeting was attended by heads of ADSOM +WG from ASEAN member nations, representatives from the bloc’s partner countries and the ASEAN Secretariat, and Defence Attachés of ASEAN countries and partner countries in Hanoi.
It aimed to promote substantial defence cooperation between ASEAN member countries and partner countries and prepare for the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+ ) slated for November 19.
In his speech, Thang thanked ASEAN member nations and the bloc’s partner countries for their support to Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN 2020.
The 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) and related meetings will be held online in December due to COVID-19, Thang said, and today’s meeting was to prepare for the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting-Plus (ADSOM+) on November 19 as well as the 7th ADMM .
Participants discussed the 2021-2023 work plan of the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group and the draft joint declaration of the 7th ADMM+ ./.