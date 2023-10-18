ASEAN, dialogue countries enhance cooperation in coping with cyberattacks
Information security experts from ASEAN member states and the five dialogue countries of India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, China and Australia participated in the 2023 ASEAN Computer Emergency Response Team (CERTS) Incident Drills (ACID) on October 18.
In Vietnam, the Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications conducted a drill in Hanoi, which was connected with other sites.
Nguyen Duc Tuan, acting director of the centre, pointed to complex and sophisticated cyberattacks, and stressed the significance of the ACID 2023 which aims to enhance skills for forces in charge of ensuring information safety and handling relevant incidents.
Agencies and units join the drills. (Photo: Vietnamnet)The programme also contributes to strengthening cooperation and experience exchange in this field, and raising public awareness of emerging trends of cyberattacks, he added.
Hosted by Singapore since 2006, ACID is an annual exercise that aims to strengthen the cybersecurity preparedness and collaboration between CERTs in ASEAN member states, as well as the five dialogue countries.
VNCERT is a member of the Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team (APCERT). It comprises 124 units employing 500 technicians. The centre has detected millions of IP addresses which were infected and controlled by host computers outside of Vietnam./.