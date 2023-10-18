World Thailand strives for innovation in agriculture Aiming to become the world's food supplier, Thailand is making efforts to incubate innovation in its agricultural sector, improve farming methods to increase the productivity and value of agricultural products, as well as support farmers in the transition to smart agriculture.

World Thailand strengthens monitoring of product standards to curb cheap imports The Industry Ministry is being asked to allow the creation of a new regulatory unit to help it monitor product standards, aiming to control the influx of cheap Chinese imports, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

ASEAN Vietnam to host 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting The 45th Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (MTWG 45) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 17-19, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (MOT), which serves as chair of the group and hosts the meeting this year under the rotating mechanism of ASEAN.

ASEAN Russia, ASEAN strengthen cooperation in digital era The ASEAN Centre of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations held an international conference themed “Russia and ASEAN in Asia-Pacific Region: Dynamics of Cooperation, Regional Processes and the Global Context” from October 12-14.