ASEAN, India back maintaining peace in East Sea
At the 16th ASEAN-India Summit (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appreciated India’s contributions to peace and stability in Southeast Asia at a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.
The 16th ASEAN-India Summit, which saw the attendance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, touched upon issues such as terrorism and the need to maintain peace, security and stability in the East Sea.
Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, told the press that both sides highlighted the convergences of their respective approaches to the Indo-Pacific.
ASEAN leaders spoke of India as a long-term friend and a dynamic partner, and complimented India’s contributions to regional peace and stability, she said.
ASEAN leaders noted many commonalities they have with the Indo-Pacific region, in particular SAGAR, which is Security and Growth for All, according to the official.
Both sides noted the importance of promoting rule-based order in the region, including the observance of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
They also acknowledged India’s leading role in capacity building, particularly in agriculture. They expressed a keen interest to enhance partnerships in the maritime and cyber domains.
Other issues tabled at the summit included violent extremism and cyber security./.