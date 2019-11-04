Politics PM attends 22nd ASEAN-China Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on November 3.

ASEAN 35th ASEAN Summit: Plenary session officially opens The plenary session of the 35th ASEAN Summit officially opened in Thailand in the evening of November 2.

ASEAN ASEAN releases reports on economic integration in 2019 The ASEAN Secretariat on November 1 released the sixth issue of the ASEAN Economic Integration Brief (AEIB), and the ASEAN Integration Report (AIR) 2019, in time for the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.