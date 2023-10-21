Jakarta (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on October 20 issued a joint statement urging an immediate end of violence in the Middle East to avoid further human casualties and calling for the full respect of International Humanitarian Law.



In the joint statement, ASEAN foreign ministers expressed concern over the recent escalation of armed conflicts in the Middle East and strongly condemned the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including ASEAN nationals.



The ministers called on all parties to create safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian corridors.



They reaffirmed their support for a negotiated two-State solution that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in peace and security consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This will be the only viable path to resolving the root cause of the conflict, they said.



The ministers called on all parties to protect and ensure safety and security for all civilians, including ASEAN nationals, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.



They also urged the international community to support the peace process in order to ensure long lasting peace and stability in the region./.





