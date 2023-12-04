ASEAN Quang Ninh to host 26th ASEAN insurance regulators’ meeting The northern province of Quang Ninh will host the 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators’ Meeting (AIRM-26) and the 49th ASEAN Insurance Council Meeting (AIC-49) from December 5-8.

World Ministerial meeting discusses transboundary haze pollution in Mekong sub-region The 12th Meeting of the Sub-regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in the Mekong Sub-region took place in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city on November 30.

ASEAN More foreign travellers enjoy 30-day visa-free entry: Malaysian PM Visitors from the Middle East, Turkey, Jordan, China and India will be given 30-day visa-free travel to Malaysia from December 1, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said.