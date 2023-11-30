At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – A signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province, the STC B.V from the Netherlands, and Tan Cang -STC Human Resources Development Co. Ltd, took place in the northern province on November 30.

The MoU will help with human resources development, education and training aligned with local socio-economic development goals. It also aims for the development of the parties involved in consulting, training, recruitment, internship and human resources development in the port, logistics, and supply chain management industry of Bac Ninh.



Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Huong Giang said Bac Ninh has a particular advantage in the development of trade and logistics services with 16 industrial infrastructure projects that have been put into operation and eight others under construction with a total area of 6,400ha.

So far, the Bac Ninh Industrial Zones Authority has granted licences to 24 logistics projects covering over 260ha, with a total new and additional capital of over 490 million USD, she added.

She also committed all possible support to ensure that the MoU yields positive results./.