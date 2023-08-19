August Revolution and National Day: A resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s history
A panorama of the Landmark 81 building, where the Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 Hotel and the Landmark 81 SkyView Observatory are located. It is currently the tallest structure in Vietnam and the second-tallest building in Southeast Asia. (Photo: VNA).
The first Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 returns to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi after completing its mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation expresses immense joy upon receiving an overwhelming majority of votes to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term (June 2019). (Photo: VNA)
A production line at the Young Poong Electronics VINA Co., Ltd. at the Binh Xuyen II Industrial Park in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. (Photo: VNA)
A wind power tourism area in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. (Photo: VNA)
Oil and gas is a spearhead economic sector that contributes greatly to the country’s industrialisation and modernisation. (Photo: VNA)
A rice paddy in Vietnam. The country is among the leading farm produce exporters in the world. (Photo: VNA)
Transport has contributed to socio-economic development in the capital Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The Aqua City smart eco-urban area along the Dong Nai River in Dong Nai province is built in response to the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport project, to link with Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)