The signing of the new initiative (Photo: Australian Embassy in Vietnam)

The initiative will be carried out from June until July 2025. It strives to have all women and children in Vietnam, including the vulnerable, lead a life without violence, through a number of intensive prevention strategies and multi-sectoral countermeasures.For her part, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara said the programme showed a partnership between the Governments of Vietnam and Australia and UN bodies in addressing violence against women and children in Vietnam, which must be a top priority of all./.