Authorities to strictly manage cross-border distribution of cultural products
In the time ahead, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will coordinate closely with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to manage the cross-border distribution of cultural products and deal with wrongdoings on the cyberspace.
The press meeting of the Ministry of Information and Communications on August 8 (Photo: Nhan dan Newspaper)Hanoi (VNA) –
The information was released at the MIC’s monthly press meeting on August 8.
The MIC said it held a workshop on August 4 to disseminate its circular that guides the implementation of the Government’s Decree No 71/2022, which amends and supplements some articles of Decree No 06/2016 on the management, supply, and use of radio and television broadcasting services, including the articles on the management of cultural products on cross-border platforms.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen, Deputy Director of the MIC’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, noted that over the past years, the MIC has worked to make cross-border social networks comply with Vietnamese law and remove harmful, wrong, and negative information that has adverse impacts on society.
Such social networks as Facebook, Google, and TikTok have actively coordinated with authorities to remove violating information once requested, she said, elaborating that from July 1 to 24, Facebook blocked and removed over 220 posts of misinformation aimed at sabotaging the Party, the State, brands, individuals, and organisations (equivalent to 90% of the requests), Google 1,052 violating videos on YouTube (91%), and TikTok 19 links spreading false information or negative content (90%).
Responding to a question about the settlement of some social media videos adversely affecting young people recently, Huyen said basing on reports by the press and on social networks, authorities will assess whether or not those videos break legal rules. If those videos are found to be fake and commit wrongdoings, they will be handled in line with regulations.
The official also called on press agencies to boost coordination with authorities to discover, assess, condemn, and give warnings about the social media contents with negative effects on users./.