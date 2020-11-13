Winners of the “Denmark in your eyes” competition at the award ceremony on November 12 (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The award ceremony for the competition “Denmark in your eyes” was held in Hanoi on November 12.



Held annually since 2014, the event was meant to mark the 49th anniversary of Vietnam – Denmark diplomatic ties.



The organising board received nearly 16,000 entries answering a set of 20 questions about Denmark and ties between Vietnam and the European country.



The special prize was presented to Nguyen Duc Vuong, 15, a pupil from Hung Yen province. Consolation prizes were awarded to pupils from Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, Tien Giang, Dong Nai and Binh Thuan.



Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said the activity conveyed messages to young Vietnamese generations such as green mind, green dream, sustainable green development, protection of environment and natural resources, as well as strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.



Apart from showing their deep understanding about Denmark, its history and culture, participating students sent thousands of wishes and messages towards the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, he said./.