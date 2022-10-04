Chairwoman of the provincial People's Commitee Nguyen Huong Giang (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Ninh has been working to improve local governance indicators, including the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), the provincial Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI).



According to Chairwoman of the provincial People's Commitee Nguyen Huong Giang, Bac Ninh with 69.45 points ranked seventh in the 2021 PCI rankings, up three places compared to that in 2020. Meanwhile, in terms of DTI, it ranked fourth among the 63 cities and provinces in the year. Most other indexes also increased compared to 2021.



Giang said the results not only recognise the efforts of authorities at all levels and civil servants, but also affirm the important role and position of investors, small and medium-sized enterprises and people in assessing the service of the province's state agencies at all levels.



Bac Ninh considers administrative reform to improve the business environment and local governance indexes a regular task and one of the key driving forces for development, she stressed.



Tran Van Sy, a representative of Goertek Vina Co., Ltd in the Que Vo Industrial Park, said in difficult times, the firm has always received attention and support from provincial leaders to ease difficulties and stabilise production.



With open and favourable policies and support from local authorities, Goertek Vina has recorded strong development, surpassing its targets.



According to Dau Anh Tuan, Vice Secretary General of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), although nearly 98% of businesses in Bac Ninh were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the province still maintained its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 6.9%, ranking 13th in the country.



Tuan suggested local authorities review the business environment by sector based on the PCI 2021 results, especially the areas that need to be improved.



In addition, local authorities should strengthen transparency on their websites, especially those related to planning, public investment projects, and bidding, Tuan added.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan asked localities to focus on speeding up the progress of projects, and the disbursement of policy support packages for employees and employers that have faced difficulties due to COVID-19./.