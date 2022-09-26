Bac Ninh calls for more environmental protection efforts
A ceremony to launch activities in response to the global campaign to make the world cleaner themed "Working together to change the world" has been organised at the Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – A ceremony to launch activities in response to the global campaign to make the world cleaner themed "Working together to change the world" has been organised at the Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
The event attracted the participation of nearly 1,000 youth union members and students in the locality.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dao Quang Khai highlighted Bac Ninh’s significant achievements across fields, saying that the provincial Party committee and all-level authorities have paid special attentions to the environmental protection work in recent years and achieved positive results.
Khai underlined the importance to plant trees and collect and classify plastic products and packaging for recycling. He urged agencies and businesses to strengthen communication campaigns to raise public awareness of environmental protection, and harmful effects of plastic waste on the environment and human health, thus raising the effectiveness of environmental protection towards sustainable development.
He also called on businesses, supermarkets, markets and shopping centres to use environmentally friendly materials, gradually replacing disposable plastic products.
In Bac Ninh, more than 1,000 tonnes of domestic waste are discharged into the environment every day, with 95% of those collected to 550 rural waste collection points. About 60% of the volume of collected waste has been treated at concentrated treatment areas.
However, the environment in many river basins, industrial clusters, craft villages, and residential areas is still being polluted. Environmental legal regulations have not been strictly followed in many enterprises and production facilities in the locality./.