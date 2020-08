Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 10, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 7).

Business Nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects installed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has announced that nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects with a combined capacity of 541.66 MWp were installed nationwide in the past seven months.

Business HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19 Authorities of the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City are continuously taking preventive measures to ensure safety for tourists while supporting travel businesses to overcome difficulties and devising policies to promote tourism for the post-pandemic period.

Business State Bank of Vietnam cuts some interest rates The State Bank of Vietnam on August 6 announced its decision on cutting some policy rates with immediate effect, the second time this year following the adjustment on March 16.