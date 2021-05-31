Residents in Bangkok go shopping (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on May 31 suspended an order of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to reopen five types of venue from June 1.

Previously, the BMA concluded that five types of venue will be reopened, including museums, learning centres, science centres for education, science parks,, historical sites, and galleries; premises for tattooing or piercing of skin or any parts of the body, and manicure and pedicure shops; weight-loss centres, aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty service, and cosmetic clinics; health-related establishments; and public parks, botanic gardens, and flower gardens.

The BMA’s Communicable Diseases Committee said that there are no new cases recently reported in these businesses and venues.

The BMA said the reopening was aimed to relieve burdens on business by enabling them to operate under strict conditions.

Meanwhile, efforts to control COVID-19 outbreaks in communities, markets and worker camp were continuing, it added.

On May 31, Thailand’s number of new COVID-19 infections made a record high of 5,485, raising the national tally to 159,792. The country also reported 19 fatalities, bringing the total to 1,031.

Bangkok continued leading the nation in terms of new infections, with 1,356 cases, followed by Phetchaburi (555 cases), and Samut Prakan (358 cases)./.