Business Viettel Global posts 50.7 million USD before-tax profit in H1 Viettel Global, a foreign investment unit of telecoms giant Viettel, posted a before-tax profit of 1.17 trillion VND (50.7 million USD in the first half of this year, equivalent to the same period last year.

Business Hai Duong longan to conquer global tastes Some 250 tonnes of longan from the northern province of Hai Duong are now ready to be shipped to demanding markets such as Europe, Australia, and Singapore.

Environment Construction industry issues action plan on emissions The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.