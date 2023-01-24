Destinations Alluring destination for pilgrims in Tay Ninh province Lying in the middle of a fertile plain, Ba Den Mountain covered with white clouds nearly year-round is one of three mountains in the Ba Den Mountain Relic and Cultural complex, which comprises Ba Den Mountain at a height of 986 metres above sea level, Phung (Phoenix) Mountain and Heo (Pig) Mountain.

Travel Da Nang - A dynamic and peaceful city Da Nang is one of the five centrally-run cities with high growth rates in all regards, including economy, culture, education, and science and technology. It is also one of 20 green cities in the world with the lowest carbon footprint, and has been voted “the most liveable city” in Vietnam.

Travel Moc Chau plateau – Land of flowers woos visitors Son La - Moc Chau plateau in the northern province of Son La is considered as the land of flowers. Come here at any time of the year, visitors can also admire the beautiful flowers blooming.

Destinations Hanoi - City of peace The Trip Advisor website ranked Hanoi in the top 25 most popular travel destinations in Asia and 25 most popular tourist destinations in the world, while Time Magazine in the US voted it one of three destinations in Vietnam in the top 100 most wonderful places in the world.