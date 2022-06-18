Beautiful Ha Long Bay view from above
Any Halong Bay sunset and sunrise is worth its weight in gold. It is when the sun hits the water between spectacular limestone peaks and emerald green coves.
-
To see Halong Bay differently, a seaplane tour is a unique opportunity worth checking out. (Photo: VNA)
-
Thousands of islands with all shapes in the middle of the vast sky, creating unique wonders for Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)
-
From above, you will feel the beauty of the sea in the sunset, and the smallness of man before nature here. (Photo: VNA)
-
The adjacent islands create miniature bays, where boats leave anchors. (Photo: VNA)
-
The best times for the most stunning views are six in the morning and four-thirty in the afternoon since watching the sunrise and sunset on Halong Bay is absolutely beyond comprehension from these points of view. (Photo: VNA)