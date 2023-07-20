Hanoi (VNA) - The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ runs from July 20 to August 20 and will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It is on track to be the biggest and best supporting event of the year with 32 teams set to compete for the delight of two billion people following the tournament around the world.



Coca-Cola® continues to show its enthusiastic support for national sports through unique activities in its "Believing Is Magic" campaign, which includes an online feature film of one of Vietnam’s “golden girls”, Captain Huynh Nhu.



Coca-Cola® has been a proud supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ since the inaugural tournament in 1991. In March 2023, Coca-Cola in partnership with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), and the Fédération international de football association (FIFA) organized the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Trophy Tour. On its journey through 29 countries, the tour brought powerful images of Vietnam to the world, marking a proud milestone as the Vietnam Women's Team qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup™ for the first time. The players were able to see the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ trophy, giving them extra motivation before entering the historic tournament.

Most recently, Coca-Cola encouraged the Vietnamese Women's Football Team in particular and Vietnamese fans in general by featuring captain Huynh Nhu together with eight other veteran players from around the world in a global video that will motivate the pride of fans across the globe and inspire other women and girls pursuing their football passion..

Huynh Nhu, captain of the Vietnamese Women's Football Team, proudly joined Coca-Cola® in promoting sportsmanship during this global event.



As the Ambassador of the partnership between FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ and Coca-Cola, Huynh Nhu inspired everyone by her unlimited football story. Kindly watch the sharing video of Huynh Nhu here. Coca-Cola aims to promote Vietnamese women's football through a campaign to inspire a passion for sports in everyone while creating a level playing field for female athletes. Coca-Cola affirms that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ is not just about sports, it is also a journey to awaken the extraordinary inner strength of women on the pitch.



The campaign also brings together Coca-Cola customers and die-hard football fans who believe in magic to recognize the power of optimism, inclusion, equality, and progress in sports.



To celebrate this historic event, Coca-Cola® is presenting a series of immersive consumer experiences, which includes a stadium experience across different parts of Australia and New Zealand in which fans can explore a magical experience tunnel with lots of activity and gamified booths. Sustainability will be top of mind and Coca-Cola will be providing over 500 recycling bins across the stadiums and fan zones, encouraging spectators to recycle their bottles and cans. Coca-Cola will also organize a summit on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equality in Sydney, Australia on August 18. The event will feature a number of high-profile guest speakers and advocates for gender equality.



In April 2023, Coca-Cola and Shopee Food Vietnam organized an Orders Competition to award "A Zero VND watching football trip to New Zealand”' for 02 fans with the highest total number of valid orders and the highest total valid order value at the "Coca-Cola Food Festival" Collection. At the same time, 02 tickets to watch the match between the two women's football teams America - Vietnam in Auckland (New Zealand) within the framework of the "Sieu He Hung Khoi'' campaign were also awarded to the 02 winners of the competition whose comments had the most numbers of valid Bonus Codes.



Through its meaningful campaigns, Coca-Cola continues its journey of helping football fans in Vietnam and around the world to believe in magic as it not only promotes the spirit of national pride, but also inspires women and girls to pursue their passion for the sport./.

VNA