Quy Nhon city has been a popular tourism destination of Vietnam. It has received the “ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard 2020” award at the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2020 and been listed among the 20 best global destinations to visit in 2020 by Hostelworld site.



Binh Dinh’s tourism sector has carried out several measures to boost tourism while local travel agencies have well prepared to bring tourists unforgettable experiences during this summer./.

