Binh Duong (VNA) - The 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong from December 3-5, heard a press conference on December 1.



Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung highlighted the significance of the event, saying that this will be an important international event in Binh Duong after the province was recognised by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) as the Intelligent Community of the Year.



The forum is scheduled to have six plenary sessions and 28 dialogue sessions, providing a valuable venue for organisations, businesses and managers in Binh Duong to access knowledge, visions and new trends in the 4.0 technology era, Dung stressed.



The event will also discuss how to promote innovation and socio-economic development, he added.



The forum also marks Binh Duong's commitment to attracting investment, expanding international cooperation and improving Vietnam's position in the economic community in Asia and the world.



Notably, two symposiums on Binh Duong will provide detailed information about the Binh Duong Smart City development strategy and challenges facing the locality in promoting innovation and creativity.



The event, the fourth of this kind held in Binh Duong, is expected to attract the participation of hundreds of experts and representatives from domestic and foreign businesses.



Founded in 2005, the Horasis Asia Meeting is an international investment promotion organisation with the aim of connecting investors who are multinational groups.



Binh Duong’s industrial production index in 2023 expanded by 6.5% compared to the previous year. Its export earnings reached 31.8 billion USD, while its investment attraction was estimated at 1.4 billion USD by the end of November./.