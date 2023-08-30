People from the Cham ethnic group in Binh Thuan province perform at the street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The street festival “Binh Thuan Colours” took place in Phan Thiet city in the south-central province of Binh Thuan on August 29 evening, within the framework of the “Street Cultural Week” – an activity in the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”.

More than 700 people and 10 art troupes performed on the city’s major streets. Their performance features the province’s typical cultural values and heritage such as the Ka Te, fishing, and Nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) festival of various local ethnic groups.

The Street Culture Week, taking place from August 28 to September 3 in Phan Thiet city, includes a series of events such as the street festival, musical programme "Sea, Island - Heart of Vietnam", exhibitions promoting tourism, culinary, and local typical agricultural products.

In the first half of this year. Binh Thuan served 4.46 million tourists, representing an on-year rise of 86% and accounting for 66% of the targeted number for the whole year./.