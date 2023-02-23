Travel Hanoi tourism festival to connect heritage for development Hanoi will organise a tourism festival at the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the capital city from March 24-26, under the theme of heritage connectivity for tourism development.

Culture - Sports Binh Thuan expects strong tourism recovery in Visit Vietnam Year With the over 200 special events to be held, the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”, is a chance for the south-central province and other localities nationwide to promote tourism recovery and development.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City ranks second in Asia’s top 10 best street food cities Canadian travel magazine The Travel has listed the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City among the top 10 Asian cities that can be considered a dream for every street food lover.