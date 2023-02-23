Binh Thuan seminar discusses sustainable management of tourist destinations
A seminar on the sustainable management of tourist destinations was held on February 23 in Binh Thuan as one of the first activities opening the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 hosted by the south central province.
Nguyen Minh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan, said that the seminar aimed to provide local travel firms and the management boards of tourist destinations and sites knowledge of sustainable area management, while sharing experience in tourism development between Vietnam and Japan.
Ha Van Sieu, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said that the Visit Vietnam Year 2023’s theme “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence” affirms Binh Thuan’s commitment to green growth and environmentally-friendly tourism products, contributing to promoting tourism in association with other economic sectors, and creating jobs for the local community.
Participants at the event discussed various issues, including the prerequisites for sustainable tourism areas; key steps to initiate sustainable area management; and the settlement of socio-economic problems and measures to improve people's income. Some localities such as Lai Chau, Ninh Binh and Quang Binh provinces shared their experience in ensuring sustainability in tourism activities.
They highlighted the need for higher quality human resources for tourism management and the joint efforts of all parties in protecting the environment at tourist destinations.
With a coastline of nearly 200km and rich natural landscapes as well as historical and cultural relic sites, Binh Thuan boasts high potential for the development of various tourism types, especially maritime eco-tourism.
In particular, Mui Ne is considered a highlight of local tourism as it is home to one of the most beautiful natural beaches in Vietnam. It is also dubbed the “kingdom of resorts” with about 600 resorts and hotels and 1,000 condotels. The province has established itself as one of the top Vietnamese destinations for beach-loving travellers.
In January, Binh Thuan welcomed nearly 700,000 visitors, including nearly 24,000 foreign arrivals, respectively rising 2.1-fold and 4.6-fold from a year earlier. Tourism revenue also soared 2.9-fold to about 1.79 trillion VND (nearly 75.9 million USD), according to the province’s tourism promotion information centre.
The province is attractive for tourism investors with more than 300 projects underway.
Last year, Binh Thuan welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors, 3.2 times higher than that in 2021, including 88,000 foreigners, earning about 13.68 trillion VND (574.18 million USD).
By hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, Binh Thuan hopes to receive 6.5 million tourists this year./.