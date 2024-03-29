Duong Quang Thuan, Director of America & Asia Connect Co.Ltd, Head of the Organizing Committee at a press conference announcing activities of Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Brazilian football legends including Dunga, Rivaldo, Lucio, Edmilson, Kleber, Giovani, Zé Carlos, and Paulo Sergio will feature in the Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024 in the central beach city of Da Nang in April.

The event organisers said the festival, slated on April 27-28, aims at celebrating the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-Brazil diplomatic ties, and boosting connections in sports, tourism, and business between the city and Brazil.

The legends team, which includes stars who won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002, will be playing a friendly match with Vietnamese ex-national players on April 27.

Vietnamese football fans in the city will have an opportunity to meet Brazilian and Vietnamese football legends from 4pm to 7pm at a local 20,000-seat stadium.

A centre called the Brazil Football Academy is planned to debut at the city’s V-Village in Hoa Vang district as part of the festival.

This is also an opportunity for Brazilian and Vietnamese partners and businesses to build connections in the beach festival on April 28./.