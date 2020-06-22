Hotline: (024) 39411349
Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.
  • Northwestern region is known for its winding mountain roads (Photo: VNA)

  • Imposing mountains and tranquil valleys in Northwestern region are endless inspiration for photographers (Photo: VNA)

  • Watching and taking pictures with impressive sea of clouds are often in bucket lists of travelers to the Northwestern region (Photo: VNA)

  • Terraced rice fields in the Northwestern region (Photo: VNA)

  • Crystal-clear streams flowing through mountains (Photo: VNA)

  • The Northwestern region is home to many ethnic minorities groups, whose culture always wows visitors (Photo: VNA)

  • Pa Khoang lake in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)

  • Plum blossoms bloom in Spring (Photo: VNA)

  • Beautiful roads to Tay Trang international border gate (Photo: VNA)

