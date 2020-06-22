Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.
Northwestern region is known for its winding mountain roads (Photo: VNA)
Imposing mountains and tranquil valleys in Northwestern region are endless inspiration for photographers (Photo: VNA)
Watching and taking pictures with impressive sea of clouds are often in bucket lists of travelers to the Northwestern region (Photo: VNA)
Terraced rice fields in the Northwestern region (Photo: VNA)
Crystal-clear streams flowing through mountains (Photo: VNA)
The Northwestern region is home to many ethnic minorities groups, whose culture always wows visitors (Photo: VNA)
Pa Khoang lake in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
Plum blossoms bloom in Spring (Photo: VNA)
Beautiful roads to Tay Trang international border gate (Photo: VNA)