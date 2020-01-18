ASEAN ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ retreat Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on January 17 presided over a retreat of the foreign ministers of the ASEAN countries (AMM Retreat), with the participation of the foreign ministers of other ASEAN members and the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

ASEAN Science-policy intertwining for ASEAN’s sustainable development talked A symposium was opened in Hanoi on January 17 to discuss the intertwining of science and policy towards sustainable development in ASEAN.

World Thailand temporarily limits cargo trucks Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said on January 16 that all cargo trucks will be temporarily allowed to ply Bangkok streets only on every two days in order to reduce the volume of the city's airborne dust.

World Thailand reports second case infected with novel coronavirus Thailand has found the second infection of the new coronavirus first found in Wuhan, China, according to local authorities.