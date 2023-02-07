HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, made a five-day friendship visit to HCM City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Iain Frew, the new UK Ambassador to Vietnam, said that the visit will help deepen the close relationship between the two countries.



During their stay, 46 officers and crewmembers will pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Military Region 7 High Command. They will also visit the Naval Region 2.



They will also participate in sports and cultural exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2, and tour several historical and cultural relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA