Building socialism in North, fighting US in South Vietnam (1954-1965)
During this period, the North achieved important achievements, preparing initial facilities and techniques for socialism; both producing, fighting and supporting human and material resources, acting as a large rear for the big frontline in the South. In the photo: On January 1, 1955, tens of thousands of Hanoi people organized a rally to celebrate the Party Central Committee, the Government and President Ho Chi Minh returning to the capital city after nearly 9 years in Viet Bac, leading the people to the victory against the French (Photo: VNA)
The land reform was successfully completed in 1957, permanently abolishing the feudal land tenure of feudal landlords and establishing farmers' land tenure. In photo: Farmers participate in a meeting to support the Party and Government’s land reform policy, 1955.
Only in four years (1954-1957), the railway sector recovered the railroads of Hanoi - Muc Nam Quan, Yen Vien - Lao Cai, Van Dien - Ninh Binh - Ham Rong, including difficult works, such as Viet Tri bridge and Ninh Binh bridge. In photo: the inauguration of Hanoi-Nam Dinh railroad, Dec. 31, 1995 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
The first three-year plan (1955-1957) and second three-year plan (1958-1960) helped give the North a facelift with the recovery and development of many economic sectors, people’s live were improved. The whole-people and collective economic sectors played a key role in the national economic structure. In photo: A trade shop is serving customers on the occasion of Lunar New Year 1956 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and Party and State leaders attend the parade to mark the 11th National Day (Sept. 2, 1956) at Ba Dinh Square (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
The victory of the land reform is a great and fundamental victory, which changes the face of the northern countryside, bringing excitement to farmers, and has a great effect in promoting production and restoring economic activities, healing wounds of war. In photo: The joy of farmers when they are allocated fields in land reform (Photo: Archive/VNA)
In three years (1955-1957), North Vietnam recovered most of important factories. Many old industrial establishments added more modern equipment while many new ones were built. In photo: Viet Tri is the first industrial park of Vietnam, built in 1957 and inaugurated in 1962. The park includes paper, tea and monosodium glutamate production plants (Photo: VNA)
Through two periods: economic restoration (1955-1957) and three-year plan for socialist reform (1958-1960), the North made efforts to overcome difficulties to restore and develop production and improve people’s lives. In photo: Each day, a cooperative in Thanh Tri district, Ha Dong province purchases 10 tonnes of rice of farmers (Dec, 1958) (Photo: VNA)
In three years (1955-1957), North Vietnam recovered most of important factories. Many old industrial establishments added more modern equipment while many new ones were built. In photo: first 35KV middle voltage transmission line in the North: Hanoi-Pho Noi (Hung Yen) started to be upgraded from Jan. 1958, participated in first plans of the national economy (Photo: Archive/VNA)
The Bac - Hung - Hai Grand Irrigation Works was built in late 1958, the total length of the main canal system is 200 km. It was inaugurated in 1959, bringing great efficiency in the region’s agricultural production. Up to now, the project still promotes the effectiveness of irrigation for surrounding areas (Photo: VNA)
Workers of Gia Lam Train Factory make efforts to complete the 309 locomotive to celebrate Labour Day May 1, 1959 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh signs an order to promulgate the 1959 Constitution, Jan. 1, 1960 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
In implementing the first five-year plan (1961-1965), northern people reaped important achievements. In photo: Construction of the 8-3 textile started on March 8, 1960. It was inaugurated on March 8, 1965 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
From 1965, Gia Lam train factory changed production from peacetime to wartime, including the conversion of steam cars into 10-ton steel wheeled cars (rail cars) running on Ha Tinh - Quang Binh section for transportation to serve the southern front. In photo: The first rail car named Independence was successfully researched, designed and manufactured by officials and workers of Gia Lam Train Factory (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
The 8-3 textile factory always surpassed yearly plans for many years, making great contribution to the development of the national economy (Photo: Archive/VNA)
In order to support the southern battlefield, on May 19, 1959, the Politburo decided to open Truong Son trail, developing a military transportation route linking the North and the South (Photo: VNA)
