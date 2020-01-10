Building socialism in North, fighting US in South Vietnam (1954-1965)

During this period, the North achieved important achievements, preparing initial facilities and techniques for socialism; both producing, fighting and supporting human and material resources, acting as a large rear for the big frontline in the South. In the photo: On January 1, 1955, tens of thousands of Hanoi people organized a rally to celebrate the Party Central Committee, the Government and President Ho Chi Minh returning to the capital city after nearly 9 years in Viet Bac, leading the people to the victory against the French (Photo: VNA)