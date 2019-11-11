Hotline: (024) 39411349
Ca Mau Cape – breath-taking destination

In addition to being a sacred destination of the country, Ca Mau also attracts domestic and foreign visitors with a rare ecosystem with many interesting travel and discovery activities.
  • Tourists travel by boat to explore Dat Mui district, home to Ca Mau cape (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists experience the coastal wetland ecosystem in Dat Mui - Ca Mau (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists enjoy scenery at Ca Mau Cape landmark (Photo: VNA)

  • Traditional music “Don ca tai tu” bewitches visitors with its melodies (Photo: VNA)

  • Dried seafood is one of Dat Mui - Ca Mau specialities (Photo: VNA)

  • Ba Khia crab is a specialty of Dat Mui region (Photo: VNA)

