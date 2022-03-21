Society Get-together held for overseas Vietnamese in Switzerland Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva on March 19 held a get-together for the Vietnamese community in Switzerland and raised funds for people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province.

Videos Shared joy with “Zero dong Ao dai” The ao dai is a traditional local outfit that honours the beauty of Vietnamese women. Not every woman, however, can afford to buy one. With a desire to help disadvantaged women and to spread the value of the traditional outfit, one ao dai tailor in Ho Chi Minh City has worked on a programme called “Zero dong Ao dai”.

Society Vinh Long partners with German firm in vocational training An agreement on vocational study abroad for students in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long was signed on March 18, focusing on providing consultation and career guidance for those who wish to study in dual vocational college programmes in Germany.