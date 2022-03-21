Ca Mau monitors fishing vessels going through estuaries
The southernmost province of Ca Mau is strengthening management over fishing vessels entering and leaving its estuaries, in an effort to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Ca Mau's fishing vessels (Photo: VNA)
To date, 99 percent of local ships have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). However, there remains a problem that many installed devices lose connection.
Therefore, the province has promoted educational activities to encourage fishermen to abide by regulations on IUU fishing combat, while creating favourable conditions for them to increase the efficiency of offshore fishing.
Strict punishments have been imposed on those intentionally disconnecting VMS, and those infringing on foreign waters.
As a result, the number of the province’s fishing boats violating foreign waters has decreased sharply, which is considered a good sign for Ca Mau./.