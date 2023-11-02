CABC officials view Vietnam as Canada’s important trading partner
Vietnam is an important trading partner of Canada in ASEAN, and this will open up chances for stronger cooperation between the two countries to expand Canadian goods and services’ presence in Asia. The remarks have been made by officials of the Canada - ASEAN Business Council at a recent event held in Toronto, Canada.
Officials of the Canada - ASEAN Business Council said that ASEAN holds the central part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy of Canada. The two sides elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and are promoting the signing of a free trade agreement.
Vietnam has been a good and important partner of Canada in ASEAN over the last 50 years, being the biggest trading partner of the North American country in the bloc, and is considered a gateway for Canadian firms to develop in this region, according to the officials.
The Canada - ASEAN Business Council, founded in 2012 by Canadian companies operating in ASEAN.
It is making more progress in enhancing the strategic partnership and support for Canadian businesses in Southeast Asia./.