Officials of the Canada - ASEAN Business Council said that ASEAN holds the central part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy of Canada. The two sides elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and are promoting the signing of a free trade agreement.

Vietnam has been a good and important partner of Canada in ASEAN over the last 50 years, being the biggest trading partner of the North American country in the bloc, and is considered a gateway for Canadian firms to develop in this region, according to the officials.

The Canada - ASEAN Business Council, founded in 2012 by Canadian companies operating in ASEAN.

It is making more progress in enhancing the strategic partnership and support for Canadian businesses in Southeast Asia./.

VNA