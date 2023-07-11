The festival commenced on July 10 aims to celebrate and preserve the unique culture of Cai Rang floating market, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Mekong Delta.

Featuring over 60 stalls, the festival showcases a variety of food options while also offering traditional “don ca tai tu” (southern folk music) performances on the river.

Other activities include a competition of folk songs, dragon boat races, and traditional games.

Can Tho has experienced a surge in tourism, with nearly 4 million visitors in the first half of the year, up 34% year-on-year.

The tourism sector generated over 3.3 trillion VND (nearly 140 million USD) in revenues in the six-month period.

This year’s festival is expected to attract even more tourists and locals./.

