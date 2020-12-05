World Cambodia, Laos highlight importance of multilateral cooperation in COVID-19 battle The Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Laos stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in their messages sent to the UN General Assembly’s special session on the pandemic response on December 4.

ASEAN 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System slated for December 8-10 The 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System (ACSS) will be held on December 8 to 10 by the Vietnam General Statistics Office (GSO) and ASEAN Secretariat.

World Deputy PM addresses UNSC’s debate on UN-African Union cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh addressed a debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the cooperation between the UN and the African Union (AU), held on December 4.

World Thai Commerce Minister launches Fineness expo Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is holding the first Thailand Fineness expo, aimed at helping to boost general consumption and domestic travel, with at least 100 million baht cash flow expected.