Cambodia issues new quarantine regulations for travelers
Cambodia’s Inter-Ministerial Committee to Combat COVID-19 on December 4 announced new regulations on the implementation of disease prevention measures and quarantine for all travelers entering the country, which will be effective from December 12.
Measuring body temperature of passengers at Phnom Penh international airport (Source: xinhua/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Inter-Ministerial Committee to Combat COVID-19 on December 4 announced new regulations on the implementation of disease prevention measures and quarantine for all travelers entering the country, which will be effective from December 12.
The Cambodian Health Ministry statement said that all travelers entering the country will be quarantined for full 14 days and be tested upon arrival.
They are required to possess a health certificate issued by health authorities, recognised and certified by competent laboratory of their resident countries indicating of COVID-19 negative for 72 hours prior the departure.
Cambodia will temporarily suspend the implementation of Sponsorship Mechanism for foreign travelers who are investor-businesspersons, company staff, experts and technicians sponsored to enter the country for less than 14 days until the situation of the spread of COVID-19 is relieved and subject to new high approval from Prime Minister Hun Sen.
It pledges to disclose the identity of COVID-19 patients immediately, after receiving the positive test result, on the official media of the Ministry of Health in order to facilitate in tracking of persons involved quickly.
As of December 5 noon, Cambodia had reported 345 infections, of whom 305 have given the all-clear, and no fatalities./.