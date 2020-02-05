Cambodia, RoK agree to expand bilateral relations
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) and RoK President Moon Jae-in (Source: Yonhap)
Seoul (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on February 4 met with host President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in in Seoul to discuss plans for strengthening the bilateral relations.
At the meeting, PM Hun Sen said recently signed agreements between the two countries have proved that the bilateral relations are developing strongly.
He hoped that the agreement on double taxation avoidance will open opportunities for RoK investors to enter Cambodia.
Meanwhile, the RoK leader said since his visit to Cambodia last year, the bilateral relations are continuously developing as shown in the signing of the pact and an agreement on double taxation avoidance and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases.
Cooperation projects between the two sides in agricultural development, including their joint research on the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), are also underway, he said.
Moon pledged that his country will actively cooperate with Cambodia to successfully organise the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) this year, expressing his hope that the two countries will further tighten their cooperation in 2020.
The two leaders agreed to expand trade promotion platforms between the RoK and Cambodia, and their finance, agriculture and IT cooperation; and approve the joint research on the RoK-Cambodia FTA.
They stressed that RoK-ASEAN and RoK-Mekong summits held in November last year were important turning points to implement the "New Southern Policy” of the RoK. The two also agreed to conduct close discussions in order to foster the cooperation mechanisms./.