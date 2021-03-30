ASEAN Indonesian police probe suspected church suicide bombing Indonesia’s National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that police officers are investigating an explosion in front of a cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on March 28 morning as a suicide bombing. ​

ASEAN ASEAN moving towards smart production The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has been strongly affecting every field and subsequently promoting digital transformation, and ASEAN countries have therefore been working hard to adopt smart production.

ASEAN Indonesian, Singaporean FMs discuss bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudito and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on March 25 held talks to discuss the countries’ cooperation during the latter’s visit to Indonesia.

World ASEAN countries pledge to upgrade regional transport amidst pandemic ASEAN Member States have committed to improving transport in the region in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to seriously affect this sector.