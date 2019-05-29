Cambodian top legislator pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his spouse paid tributes to President Ho Chi Minh and Heroic Martyrs on May 29.
VNA
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:20:43
Print
Vietnam's positive contribution to UN's activities
Cambodian top legislator begins official visit to Vietnam
French naval anti-air frigate Forbin visits HCM City
PM active in Sweden
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold talks
PM meets leaders of Swedish conglomerates
PM pays official visit to Sweden
Vietnamese, Norwegian PMs hold talks