Cambodia’s ruling party wins over 82% of votes in general election
The headquarters of the National Election Committee of Cambodia (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) has won an overwhelming victory in the 7th National Assembly election held on July 23, gaining over 82% of the total votes.
According to the temporary results announced by the National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia on August 1, the CPP won 6,398,311 votes, accounting for 82.3% of the over 7.7 million valid votes. It is followed by the FUNCINPEC Party with 716,490 votes (over 9%) and the Khmer National United Party (KNUP) with 134,285 votes (1.7%).
A total of 18 political parties contested the election, held every five years to elect members of parliament for the 125-seat National Assembly.
More than 8.2 million voters cast their ballots in the election, accounting for nearly 85% of the over 9.7 million registered voters and also the highest turnout in the country over the last 20 years.
As many as 422 international observers, 90,000 domestic ones, and more than 60,000 staff members of the contesting parties registered to monitor the election.
The NEC is expected to announce the official results on August 5 if there are no complaints or petitions related to the preliminary results./.