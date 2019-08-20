Can Tho among world's most beautiful canal cities

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has been ranked 10th in a list of the most beautiful canal cities in the world drawn up by the Earth and World website.
VNA
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 14:39:00
