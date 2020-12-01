Business Int’l sourcing expo Vietnam slated for December 18-22 targeting Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia will hold a virtual international sourcing expo exclusively featuring goods from Vietnam’s central localities from December 18-22 to help the flood-hit localities expand exports and production.

Business Vietnam becomes top pick for Singaporean firms Vietnam is attracting a record number of Singaporean businesses which continue to look for opportunities to expand their operations abroad despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Online forum introduces potential of Halal food An online forum was held in Hanoi on November 30 to introduce the potential of the global Halal food market and the opportunities for Vietnam, with over 300 delegates from home and abroad taking part.

Business Registered capital of newly-established enterprises up in 11 months The number of companies set up during the first 11 months of this year was down year-on-year but total registered capital increased, according to the General Statistics Office.