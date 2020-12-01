Can Tho, Australia enhance partnership in education, infrastructure
Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and a delegation led by Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie have expressed wish to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, transport infrastructure and climate change adaptation.
Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong (R) and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie (Photo: VNA)
During a working session on December 1, Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong said since 1993, Can Tho and Australia have signed a number of important memoranda of understanding on intellectual property, mining and farm produce.
On this basis, Can Tho hopes the Australian Ambassador will help expand the partnership between the city and Australia to other fields, Truong said. He suggested the two sides can exchange experts, provide scholarships, build bridges, roads and dykes in response to high tides and erosion caused by climate change.
Ambassador Mudie expressed her delight at witnessing economic achievements of the Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular, which she said, have been partly attributable to Australian-funded projects such as My Thuan and Cao Lanh bridges.
Moreover, Australia is embarking on a 300 million USD project on climate change adaptation for the Mekong Delta, specifically on water resources management.
She also took the occasion to vow to further boost Australia – Vietnam collaboration.
In the first nine months of this year, Can Tho’s exports to Australia reached 13.6 million USD, mostly rice, processed farm produce, aquatic products and apparel./.
