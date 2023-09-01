Can Tho releases more than 1 million fish fry to nature
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 1 released more than 1 million fish fry to Hau River to regenerate aquatic resources in the region.
The 11.2 tonnes of fish fry of different kinds, had a total value of over 660 million VND (27,403 USD) mobilised from local businesses and donors.
Nguyen Quang Hung, Director of the Fisheries Surveillance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the activity was part of efforts to regenerate and enrich aquatic resources in some river basins and coastal areas of the Mekong Delta.
In order to protect and manage the released fish, Hung asked regional localities to coordinate with each other in popularising legal regulations on aquatic resources preservation among the community, and strengthen examination and patrol to detect and handle violations.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc He said that the move is expected to raise public awareness of the responsibility in protecting, regenerating and developing aquatic resources in line with the preservation of the ecological system.
A survey conducted by Can Tho University showed that the Mekong Delta region is home to 322 fish species, including 120 in Can Tho.
Last year, the region harvested 1.5 million tonnes of tra fish from 5,700 hectares of farms, earning an export revenue of more than 2 billion USD, it said./.