At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu has said the Mekong Delta city wants to draw investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in large scale industrial production.



During a working session with Korean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Shin Choong Il on November 7, Hieu noted that the Republic of Korea has invested in two official development assistance (ODA) projects in Can Tho, which are the Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park valued at 21.13 million USD, and an agriculture mechanisation project in Can Tho city with a total investment of nearly 2.4 billion KRW (over 1.83 million USD).



He said the RoK is strong in large-scale industry, hi-tech agriculture, trade and services which lay a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation, and suggested some projects for Korean investment. One project involves building a complex for processing and selling agricultural products in the Mekong Delta in Can Tho. Another is a logistics hub linked to the Cai Cui port with a total area of 100.27ha and the capacity to handle 25 million tonnes of goods each year.



Shin, for his part, pledged that in his capacity, he will act as a bridge to expand cooperation and bring many Korean business delegations to Vietnam and Can Tho in particular to explore investment opportunities.



According to the municipal Department of External Relations, Can Tho recorded an export-import turnover of 21.08 million USD with the RoK in the first nine months of this year, with primary exports of aquatic products, farm produce and processed agricultural products, apparel, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary medicine./.