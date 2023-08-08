Environment Vietnam needs around 400 billion USD for climate change response Vietnam will need about 400 billion USD from now to 2040 to effectively respond to climate change, according to the Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment PM orders measures to cope with natural disasters in Central Highlands Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a dispatch to the National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, relevant agencies, ministries and five Central Highlands localities, asking for efforts to respond to floods, subsidence, landslides and ensure the safety of dams in the region.

Environment Vietnam exerting efforts to realise net zero commitment In its efforts to realise its commitment of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the Vietnamese government has carried out master planning and issued many national strategies and plans.